Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086702150
A blonde girl with curly hair decorates a Christmas tree.A child in a New Year's atmosphere.A girl looks out from behind a beautiful Christmas tree and looks into the camera
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adornbackgroundbeautifulblond hairbluebranchbrilliantcelebrationcelebration eventcharmingchildchildhoodchildren onlychristmaschristmas lightschristmas toyschristmas treecurlsdecemberdecorationexpensivefemalefestivefungarlandgiftgirlhappyholidayjoyluxuriousmerrynew yearpartypersonpreparationpresentprettyreachreach upreachingrefinedsilverstandingtoystraditionaltreewinter
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist