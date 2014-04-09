Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blonde in fashionable clothes with a skirt and blue sweater walks down the city street in sunglasses. Selective focus. High-quality photo
Street style. Beautiful woman walks on the street at the Moscow City at sunny spring day.
Hot young blonde sexy girl wear high-waisted shorts summer blue jeans, hourglass shape sitting in the parking lot posing with a cool attitude with the stadium in the background
Street style. Beautiful woman walks on the street at the Moscow City at sunny spring day.
attractive young casual woman walking down the street carrying a skateboard on a sunny day
beautiful woman in a fashionable dress walks down the street
sports girl resting on the park
Dance styles street dancers, hip hop. Flexible body. Girl in a dance studio in a suit.

See more

1474361957

See more

1474361957

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136655211

Item ID: 2136655211

Blonde in fashionable clothes with a skirt and blue sweater walks down the city street in sunglasses. Selective focus. High-quality photo

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2669 × 4000 pixels • 8.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MZStock

MZStock