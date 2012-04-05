Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
blond woman wearing earphones getting rest after workout in a gym. woman holding bottle with water and relaxing on a floor after fitness training
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5244 × 3512 pixels • 17.5 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 670 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG