Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
blogging, furniture restoration and home improvement concept - happy smiling woman or blogger showing old wooden chair renovation and recording tutorial video
Woman Baking with Standup Mixer
Sexy girl in dungarees with drill on stepladder in interior
Young man taking picture of food in photo studio
You need this device. Pleasant young woman speaking about the steamer while recording a video for her blog
selective focus of cheerful girl showing thumb up near smoothie in blender and digital camera on tripod
Young woman with professional camera preparing food composition in photo studio
Asian woman exercising on Shoulder press machine at gym

See more

507647443

See more

507647443

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127873449

Item ID: 2127873449

blogging, furniture restoration and home improvement concept - happy smiling woman or blogger showing old wooden chair renovation and recording tutorial video

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Syda Productions

Syda Productions