Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blogging about the nice boutique she just found. Shot of a young woman using her cellphone while standing in front of a building with a bunch of shopping bags.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4673 × 5395 pixels • 15.6 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG
866 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
433 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG