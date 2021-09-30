Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080965349
Blister on the hand after a household skin burn. First aid for skin burns.
V
By Vitstyle
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aidbackgroundblisterblister after burnblister on skinbodyburnburnt skincareclose upcloseupconceptdatediseasefingerfingersfirst aidgesturehandhealthholdinghouseholdinflammationinjuryisolatedkneemalemanmedicalmedicationmedicineoutdoorpainpalmpatientpeoplepersonshowingsignskinskin burnsoresymbolthumbwhitewoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist