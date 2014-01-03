Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blissful middle aged woman sitting on sup board rowing with oar on lake with clear blue water smiling with teeth and relaxing. Shot from above. Active lifestyle.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4950 × 3300 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG