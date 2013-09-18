Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blewah, Cantaloupe or Cucumis melo, a type of melon found in Indonesia, with a wooden background, cantaloupe is often used to make drinks during the fasting month of Ramadan
Formats
5068 × 3379 pixels • 16.9 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG