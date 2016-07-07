Images

Image
The blanket of blue fleece fabric. The background of soft plush fleece material with a lot of relief folds. Comfortable home textile. A plaid on the bed. Warm cozy backdrop.
close up of luxury wavy royal blue silk background. creasing fabric with space for text.
Beautiful blue background made of satin fabric.
Jeans background.
blue satin cloth texture
Textile, fabric background
Old military uniform pattern in blue tone. Abstract background and texture.
Fine blue cashmere texture. Fashion concept. Textile background close-up.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124809555

Item ID: 2124809555

Formats

  • 3934 × 2623 pixels • 13.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

antsmv

antsmv