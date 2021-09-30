Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090621758
Blank spiral bound notepad mockup template with Kraft Paper cover, isolated on wood background. High resolution.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
binderblackblankbookboundbrandingbusinesscleancopybookcorporatecoverdesigndiarydocumenteducationemptyidentityisolatedkraftmemomessagemock upmock-upmockupnotenotebooknotepadofficeopenorganizerpadpagepaperpencilpensrealisticringscrapbooksheetsketchspiralstationerystudytemplatetextbooktexturetopviewwhitewood
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist