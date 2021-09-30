Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100648151
From a blank sheet of paper concept. Young woman holding white paper covering half of face looking at camera standing over white studio background. Female beauty portrait with copy space.
P
By PicMy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultadvertisementadvertisingattractivebannerbeautifulbeautybeauty salonbehindbillboardblankboardcardcarecaucasianchubby lipsconceptcopy spacecosmeticscoveringemptyfacefemalefingersfrom scratchhalfhandhappyhideholdingisolatedlookingmakeupnailsonepaperpeekingpersonplacardposterprettysheetshowingsignskinstudiowetwhitewomanyoung
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist