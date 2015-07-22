Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blank screen mobile phone in hand, blurred cashew apple fruit garden background, concept for education, storing and surveying cashew apple growing of smart farmer.
Formats
7793 × 4000 pixels • 26 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 513 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 257 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG