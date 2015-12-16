Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blank notepad page on brown background and an envelope. Top view, office supplies. Mockup, copy space, diary concept, top view. Flat lay, top view.
Flat lay minimalistic green and brown styled home office desk workspace
Styled stock photography brown office desk table with blank notebook, computer, supplies and coffee cup. Top view with copy space. Flat lay.
Blank notebook with brown recycled paper cover on white table.
Work space, top view
top view book and pencil note on wood table with Desk and learning
blank spiral notebook paper with pencil and straw hat on brown paper background
Flat lay top view of artist designer workplace, wooden table with colored pencils, paper, vintage brown sketchbook, blank white notepad. Design mockup with copy space for text. Office, school supplies

See more

1731945805

See more

1731945805

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129271836

Item ID: 2129271836

Blank notepad page on brown background and an envelope. Top view, office supplies. Mockup, copy space, diary concept, top view. Flat lay, top view.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Hadayeva Sviatlana

Hadayeva Sviatlana