Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096169583
Blank empty ring binder notepad, pencil and black eraser on wooden table background copy space minimal style. Education, back to school or creative idea design concept.
P
By Pla2na
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoriesback to schoolbackgroundblankbusinesscloseupcreativedeskdiarydocumentdraweducationemptyeraserfinancialflat layframeideaimaginelearnlecturelettermeetingmemomessageminimalmockupnobodynotenotebooknotepadofficeopenpadpagepaperpencilreminderscholarshipschoolsketchstudentsupplytableteachertop viewwhitewoodenwrite
Categories: Business/Finance, Education
Similar images
More from this artist