Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blank amber glass essential oil bottles , Empty round wooden podium for product presentation, leaves, moss and stones on beige background. Abstract podium for organic cosmetic products
Formats
8477 × 5652 pixels • 28.3 × 18.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG