Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Blaine, MN - June 8: Men's Velodrome Cycling: 20 K Points/Madison race determined rider Dan Harm on velodrome track curve on June 8, 2008. Dan went on to win this race with teammate Adrian Hegyvary.
Photo Formats
2806 × 4157 pixels • 9.4 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
675 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
338 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG