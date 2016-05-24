Images

Blaine, MN - June 8: Men's Velodrome Cycling: 20 K Points/Madison race determined rider Dan Harm on velodrome track curve on June 8, 2008. Dan went on to win this race with teammate Adrian Hegyvary.
20327689

  • 2806 × 4157 pixels • 9.4 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 675 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 338 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Geoffrey Kuchera

Geoffrey Kuchera