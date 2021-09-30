Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086680445
Black-winged Stilts territory fight at Tubli bay, Bahrain
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animaliaavesbahrainbeautifulbillbirdblack-winged stiltcharadriicharadriiformeschordataclawed feetcommon stiltcreaturedramaticegg-layingexoticfaunafeatherfeatheredfighthimantopushimantopus himantopuslong-leggedneoavesneognathaeneornithespied stiltpointed beakrecurvirostridaereflectionstiltstrap footterritory fightthong foottublitubli bayvertebrate animalwaderwaxwingwildwild animalwildlifewing
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist