Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 315975269
Black and white rear view of bohemian tourist couple kissing on lips relaxing in the dunes of beach on holiday, exterior. Travel lifestyle healthy living, man and woman with heads together, outdoors.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
5080 × 3744 pixels • 16.9 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 737 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 369 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.