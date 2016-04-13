Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black and white portrait of a beautiful young woman with long hair who with one hand on her forehead looks sad and desperate
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4000 × 6016 pixels • 13.3 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG