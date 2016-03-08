Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black and white photo of a smiling, emotional business girl with glasses, tired, sitting at the table, working. Emotional fatigue, exhaustion. Selective focus
Senior woman working at home.
Portrait of a secretary girl on computer
Beautiful Brunette Woman Working On A Computer While Sitting At A Desk In The Office
young pretty modern muslim woman in hijab working on laptop in office room, education online, remote work freelancer, typing thinking concentrated
Woman at work on the computer
Happy young Business man with glasses and a red tie sitting at desk - satisfied with his job
Woman at laptop works from home, student, teacher. A beautiful blonde in a jacket and glasses is tired of working from home. Heavy freelance, homeschooling.

See more

1897723918

See more

1897723918

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133072167

Item ID: 2133072167

Black and white photo of a smiling, emotional business girl with glasses, tired, sitting at the table, working. Emotional fatigue, exhaustion. Selective focus

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iurii Chornysh

Iurii Chornysh