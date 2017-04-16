Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black and White. Man's hand is making a payment. Business Investment Economy Money Loan Saving Income and Finance concept. Male hand showing dollar bills on black background. One Dollar. 1 US Dollar.
Formats
3376 × 6000 pixels • 11.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
563 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
282 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG