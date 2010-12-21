Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Black and white close-up of the Palmenhaus building, an art nouveau structure that houses a collection of tropical plants and butterflies in Vienna.
Formats
4421 × 6624 pixels • 14.7 × 22.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG