Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black and white, bitcoin is a digital currency. bitcoin coins on white background. Business Investment Economy Saving Success and Finance concept. Cryptocurrency concept. Bitcoin BTC Concept.
Formats
5840 × 3286 pixels • 19.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG