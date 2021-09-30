Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093023795
black Tea isolated on white background, clipping path, full depth of field
g
By grey_and
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antioxidantaromaaromaticasiaasianbackgroundbeverageblackbreakfastchineseclipping pathclosecloseupcollectionculturedrinkdryeastfoodfreshfreshnessgreengrouphealthhealthyheapherbherbalindiaindianingredientisolatedleaflifestyleloosemacromedicinemixnaturalnaturenobodyorganicpileplantsetstudioteatraditionalupwhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist