Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A black swan is placed on a dollar note. An allusion to the Black Swan event. Financial crisis, economic collapse, stock market crash, rare international events.unexpected event.market moves.
Close up of one dollar isolate on grey background. Horisontal photo
AUSTRIA - CIRCA 1850: A stamp printed in Austria shows image of a lady with glass of wine, series, circa 1850
Close up of one american dollar bill, square format.
USSR - CIRCA 1966: A stamp printed in USSR depicts M.Servantes, a famous Spanish writer (1547-1616), circa 1966
Henryk Sienkiewicz - Polish writer, Nobel Prize winner. Polish postal stamp 1966
UPPER VOLTA - CIRCA 1983: A stamp printed in Upper Volta shows Fresco Detail, by Raphael, circa 1983
dollar for every day shopping,One dollar banknote is on wood floor,Money of America

See more

1024689424

See more

1024689424

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132429787

Item ID: 2132429787

A black swan is placed on a dollar note. An allusion to the Black Swan event. Financial crisis, economic collapse, stock market crash, rare international events.unexpected event.market moves.

Formats

  • 4912 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

evan_huang

evan_huang