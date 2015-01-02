Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A black swan is placed on a dollar note. An allusion to the Black Swan event. Financial crisis, economic collapse, stock market crash, rare international events.unexpected event.market moves.
Formats
4912 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG