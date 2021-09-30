Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101282510
Black stethoscope on rainbow flag background, symbol of LGBT pride month celebrate annual in June social, symbol of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, human rights and peace.
s
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbisexualblackbusinesscarecheckcolorconceptcreativedesigndiseasedoctorequipmentexaminationexpressionflaggaygraphichealthhealthyhelphomosexualhomosexualityhospitaliconillustrationlesbianlgbtlgbtilgbtqlgbtq+lovemedicmedicalmedicinemessagepridequalityrainbowsignstethoscopestylesurgeonsymboltechnologytexturetransgendertreatmentwebwellness
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist