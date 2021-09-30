Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080743400
A black smiling worker is presenting his new dark phone while seriously looking at the phone. He is wearing a white T-shirt, a gray cap and a dark-white glasses.
H
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultaspirationattractiveaudiobackgroundbeardblackbluecallcolorfulcolumncompetentconfidentcooperationcorporatedevicediscoemployeeexecutiveglassesguyhandhappyintelligencelifestylelookingmanmelodymen at workmessagemobilemodelmodernmusicmusicalon the phonepeoplepersonphonephotogenicplaypositiverespondersmartsmartphonesmilespokespersontechnologytelephonywork
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist