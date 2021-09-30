Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102908456
Black smiling sportsman showing bottle with yellow sport drink. Concept of healthy lifestyle. Young man with naked torso wearing shorts and sneakers. Isolated on white background in studio. Copy space
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
athleteathleticbackdropbackgroundblack guyblack manbottlebrunettecopy spacecurlydrinkemotionemotionalfashion shootfitfront viewgood-lookingguyhandsomehealthyholdholdingisolatedlifestylelooking at cameramalemanmodernnaked torsonude torsopersonphoto shootposingshortsshowingslimsmilesmilingsneakerssportsport drinksportivesportsmansportystandstudiowhitewhite backgroundyellow drinkyoung
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist