Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102908633
Black smiling sportsman holding and looking on bottle with yellow sport drink. Concept of healthy lifestyle. Young curly man with naked torso. Isolated on white background in studio. Copy space
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
athleteathleticbackdropbackgroundblack guyblack manbottlebrunettecopy spacecurlydrinkemotionemotionalfashion shootfitfront viewgood-lookingguyhandsomehealthyholdholdingisolatedlifestylelookingmalemanmodernnaked torsonude torsoone personpersonphoto shootposingshortsslimsmilesmilingsportsport drinksportivesportsmansportystandstandingstudiowhitewhite backgroundyellow drinkyoung
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist