Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102908444
Black smiling man holding and looking on green apple. Concept of dieting and healthy eating. Young curly sporty guy wearing t-shirt and shorts. Isolated on white background. Studio shoot. Copy space
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appleathleticbackdropbackgroundblack guyblack manbrunettecopy spacecurlydeliciousdietdietingfitfoodfreshfruitgood-lookinggreen appleguyhandsomehealthyhealthy eatingholdholdingisolatedjuicylifestylelookingmalemanmodernnutritionorganicpersonphoto shootripeshortsslimsmilesmilingsportivesportystandstudiot-shirttastywhitewhite backgroundwholeyoung
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist