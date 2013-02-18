Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
The black rhinoceros (Diceros bicornis) or hook-lipped rhinoceros is a species of rhinoceros, native to eastern and southern Africa
Formats
3721 × 2225 pixels • 12.4 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 598 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 299 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG