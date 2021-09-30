Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095040632
black redstart on a wooden rod on a blurred background
Related keywords
animalbackgroundbeakbeautifulbirdbirdwatchingblackblack redstartblack redstart femaleblurred backgroundbrowncolorfulfaunafeathergreenhabitatnaturalnatural backgroundnatureochrurosorangeornithologyoutdooroutdoorsperchedphoenicurusphoenicurus ochrurosphoenicurus phoenicurusplumagered tailredstartsittingsmallsongbirdwhitewildwild birdwildlifewingwooden rod
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
