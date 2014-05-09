Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
black Portoro marble with golden veins. Black golden natural texture of marble. abstract black, white, gold and yellow marbel. hi gloss texture of marble stone for digital wall tiles design.
Edit
Marble stone seamless background pattern texture
tires mark on muddy road
The roots of a large tree with soil
Black gold background. Gold crack. Luxury grunge texture. Effect overlay gold. High quality print.
Black and gold marble texture design for cover book or brochure, poster, wallpaper background or realistic business and design artwork.
Orange Oxydation Texture of Old Metal Iron
Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park. Unesco World Heritage in Madagascar.

See more

593756915

See more

593756915

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139716229

Item ID: 2139716229

black Portoro marble with golden veins. Black golden natural texture of marble. abstract black, white, gold and yellow marbel. hi gloss texture of marble stone for digital wall tiles design.

Formats

  • 5315 × 5315 pixels • 17.7 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DANTECO

DANTECO