Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black medical student reads books and prepares for an exam. African in a medical robe and mask looks at the notes
Portrait of doctor standing in hospital corridor wearing lab coat and stethoscope.
Portrait of confident Caucasian female medical professional wearing face mask and scrubs. Social distancing and hygiene in the workplace during Coronavirus Covid 19 pandemic.
Portrait of young male doctor with stethoscope, close up
Doctor using mobile phone in hospital
Portrait of young male doctor with stethoscope, close up
Portrait of a confident asian doctor looking at camera. Low key dark medical office backgound. Doctors' day concept. Caption space
Portrait of a confident asian doctor looking at camera. Low key dark medical office backgound. Doctors' day concept. Caption space

See more

1010475214

See more

1010475214

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138135945

Item ID: 2138135945

Black medical student reads books and prepares for an exam. African in a medical robe and mask looks at the notes

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5551 × 3701 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rabizo Anatolii

Rabizo Anatolii