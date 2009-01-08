Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black marble gold pattern luxury texture for do ceramic kitchen light white tile background stone wall granite floor natural seamless style vintage for interior decoration and outside.
Edit
Black marble gold pattern luxury texture for do ceramic kitchen light white tile background stone wall granite floor natural seamless style vintage for interior decoration and outside.
marble black wall background surface gold yellow pattern graphic abstract light elegant black for do floor plan ceramic counter texture tile gray silver background natural for interior decoration.
Black gold marble surface for do ceramic counter white light texture tile background marble natural for interior decoration and outside.
Black marble gold pattern luxury texture for do ceramic kitchen light white tile background stone wall granite floor natural seamless style vintage for interior decoration and outside.
Black marble texture with natural pattern high resolution for wallpaper. background or design art work
Black gold marble surface for do ceramic counter white light texture tile background marble natural for interior decoration and outside.
Black marble gold pattern luxury texture for do ceramic kitchen light white tile background stone wall granite floor natural seamless style vintage for interior decoration and outside.

See more

1933235498

See more

1933235498

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135218177

Item ID: 2135218177

Black marble gold pattern luxury texture for do ceramic kitchen light white tile background stone wall granite floor natural seamless style vintage for interior decoration and outside.

Formats

  • 9920 × 3857 pixels • 33.1 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 389 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 195 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Amguy

Amguy