Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black marble with brown veins, high gloss marbel texture with high resolution, The luxury of polished stone background. Modern glossy portoro backdrop, Italian black granite slab ceramic tile.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136521121

Item ID: 2136521121

Black marble with brown veins, high gloss marbel texture with high resolution, The luxury of polished stone background. Modern glossy portoro backdrop, Italian black granite slab ceramic tile.

Formats

  • 14173 × 4724 pixels • 47.2 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen