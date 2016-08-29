Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black leather boots without heels with a buckle, slender female legs and a wooden chair on a gray background. The concept of a new collection of shoes for spring. Woman in a black dress with a slit
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3606 × 5409 pixels • 12 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG