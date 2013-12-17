Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black fabric with sequins. Soft-looking fabric with a flexible drape is a great choice for complex projects. Don't miss your chance to own this glamorous couture material!
Edit
ladies leather bag with accessories
macro shot of blue old jeans fabric pocket
indigo denim fabric with sewing equipments, garment industrial concept.
Tools in Jeans pocket. labor day background concept
Cars on a parking in winter
Vintage Bag in Black and White
Jeans pocket texture background

See more

202242418

See more

202242418

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140964071

Item ID: 2140964071

Black fabric with sequins. Soft-looking fabric with a flexible drape is a great choice for complex projects. Don't miss your chance to own this glamorous couture material!

Formats

  • 4800 × 2300 pixels • 16 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 479 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 240 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

L

LutsenkoLarissa