Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black fabric with sequins. Soft-looking fabric with a flexible drape is a great choice for complex projects. Don't miss your chance to own this glamorous couture material!
Formats
4800 × 2300 pixels • 16 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 479 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 240 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG