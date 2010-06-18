Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black Easter concept. Bio colored black eggs with golden spots laying on wild moss with small pink flowers in black ceramic bowl on dark wooden background.
Formats
6607 × 4405 pixels • 22 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG