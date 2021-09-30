Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090600968
A black computer mouse on a table
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbluebusinesscarecliniccloseupcommunicationcomputerconceptdatadesigndiagnosisdiagnosticdisplaydoctorelectronicsequipmentexaminationeyeglasseshealthhealthcarehealthyhearthospitalillnessinformationinstrumentinternetisolatedkeyboardlaptopmedicalmedicinemobilenotebookpcprofessionalscienceservicestethoscopesymboltabletablettechnologytesttooltreatmentwebwhitex-ray
Categories: Technology, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist