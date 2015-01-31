Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black cat wearing a collar made of cloth. pink with fruit pattern To prevent licking, cat is resting, poor sick cat is bored wearing a collar on its neck, British Shorthair blue with orange eyes.
Formats
8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG