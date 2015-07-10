Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 161336009
BKK,THA-Nov3:Akane Yamaguchi during her women's singles final match against Aya Ohori the badminton SCG BWF World Junior Championships at national stadium Hun-Mak on NOVEMBER3,2013in Bangkok,Thailand
Photo Formats
3957 × 2634 pixels • 13.2 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG