Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 162473669
BKK,THAI-NOV3:Chen Qingchen, He Jiaxin of CHN. They won in WD Final during badminton SCG BWF World Junior Championships 2013 at Indoor national stadium Hua Mak on November 3, 2013 in Bangkok, Thailand
Photo Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG