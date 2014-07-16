Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 315677147
BJELOVAR, CROATIA - SEPTEMBER 06: Saint Teresa of Avila statue in front of the Cathedral of St. Teresa of Avila in Bjelovar, Croatia on September 06, 2013
