Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
bitterling males in bright spawning coloration enjoy life, swim in a planted freshwater biotope aquarium, beautiful ornamental species, leaf litter decor, low light aquascape concept
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2122827557

Item ID: 2122827557

bitterling males in bright spawning coloration enjoy life, swim in a planted freshwater biotope aquarium, beautiful ornamental species, leaf litter decor, low light aquascape concept

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleron Val

Aleron Val