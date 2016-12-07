Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bitcoin BTC cryptocurrency in a gift box with a stock trading background, gold coin as a symbol of electronic virtual money for web banking and international network payment
Formats
5510 × 3936 pixels • 18.4 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG