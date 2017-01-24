Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Bis Hajaar Tal, also known as 20,000 Lakes is a wetland area near the Royal Chitwan National Park, which is located in the Terai region of Nepal. In the background Manaslu (26,778ft) can be seen.
