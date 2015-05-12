Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Birthday Cake on a background balloons party decor. Copy space. Celebration concept. Trendy Cake. Candy bar. Table with sweets, candies, dessert.
Formats
5245 × 3501 pixels • 17.5 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG