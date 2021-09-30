Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091101239
Birds of Prey or Raptors - Hawk trained in Falconry sits of rustic wood fence with Strips of strong leather called jesses on both legs looks alert.
Muskogee, OK, USA
animalanimal wildlifeankletsavianbeakbeautifulbirdbird exhibitionbird of preybird watchingbirds of preybrowncaptivecaptivitycarnivorecloseupfalconfalconerfalconryfeatherfeathersgamehawkinghawkhawkinghawkshunterhuntinghunting birdshusbandryjesskestrelmajesticnaturenorth americaornithologyoutdoorsperchperchedplumagepredatorpredatoryraptorrefugerescuedstrengthtrainedwildwildlifewingwings
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
